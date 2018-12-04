J. Albert debuts as Jio with R&B break-up tape TFW

TFW

Photograph by: Tom Keelan

Listen to new track ‘Life After Love’ now.

New York producer J. Albert has released his first project under a new moniker, Jio. TFW is his debut release on experimental cassette label Quiet Time.

Albert explains that the nine-track tape was written and recorded on amateur equipment in his bedroom, “in the wake of a breakup, family trouble, and unemployment”.

TFW arrives early next year, on January 18, 2019. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘How Many X’s’
02. ‘But She Fine’
03. ‘Life After Love’
04. ‘Circular Thinking’
05. ‘Way You Like’
06. ‘Prey On The Lonely’
07. ‘Precious’
08. ‘Circular Thinking pt. 2’
09. ‘Already Dead’

