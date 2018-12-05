Against the Clock

Dec 5 2018

Brandon Coleman – Against The Clock

Professor Boogie shows us how it’s done.

Brandon Coleman is at the forefront of a contemporary renaissance in the LA jazz scene – spearheaded by the likes of Thundercat, Kamasi Washington and Miles Mosley – and 2018 has been his busiest year yet.

Following the release of his debut album for Brainfeeder, Resistance, we visited his LA studio to witness his keyboard wizardry, as he crafted a stomping funk jam from scratch in just 10 minutes.

Watch next: AraabMuzik – Against The Clock

Tags:
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy