Brandon Coleman – Against The Clock

Professor Boogie shows us how it’s done.

Brandon Coleman is at the forefront of a contemporary renaissance in the LA jazz scene – spearheaded by the likes of Thundercat, Kamasi Washington and Miles Mosley – and 2018 has been his busiest year yet.

Following the release of his debut album for Brainfeeder, Resistance, we visited his LA studio to witness his keyboard wizardry, as he crafted a stomping funk jam from scratch in just 10 minutes.

