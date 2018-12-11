Nicolas Jaar’s Nymphs series gets first vinyl release via R&S

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Originally recorded between 2011 and 2015.

Nicolas Jaar’s Nymphs series is being released on 3xLP this December via R&S.

Jaar recorded the tracks between 2011 – 2015. Although the music was released individually on Nymphs I, Nymphs II, and Nymphs III – in 2015 and 2016 via Other People, this is the first time they are being collected in one vinyl offering.

Nymphs follows R&S’s compilation of Maarten van der Vleuten tracks as Integrity, Outrage as well as Lone’s Ambivert Tools Volume 4.

Pre-order a copy of Nymphs here ahead of its December 21 release, listen to ‘Don’t Break My Love’ and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Don’t Break My Love’

A2. ‘Why Didn’t You Save Me’

B1. ‘The Three Sides Of Audrey’

B2. ‘No One Is Looking At U’

C1. ‘Swim’

D1. ‘Mistress’

D2. ‘Fight’

E1. ‘Revolver’

E2. ‘Took Me Out’

