Arturia launches hybrid wavetable and virtual analog softsynth, Pigments

Arturia has launched its latest softsynth, a hybrid instrument called Pigments.

The synth has a twin audio engine that allows you to mix virtual analog and wavetable oscillators. It has three envelopes, three LFOs, three function generators, two filters and assignable modulators for shaping the sound.

It also has some more unusual features for patch customization, including the option to import your own wavetables, a Turing probability generator for randomness and a wavefolder.

Pigments also has a sequencer page for creating a customizing arpeggios and sequences, as well as a range of built-in effects, including a parametric EQ, distortion, overdrive, chorus and delay.

Pigments is something of a departure for Arturia, which made its name creating software emulations of classic synths like the Minimoog, ARP 2600 and Yamaha CS-80. In recent years it’s branched out into real analog gear like the Minibrute synth family.

The synth is available now for €149, until January 10, 2019, when it goes up to €199. Until that date you can also try the synth out for free via Arturia’s website.

