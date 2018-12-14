A variety of FACT favorites reinterpret tracks from the producer’s brilliant EP.

Tri Angle affiliate mmph has enlisted object blue, Roly Porter, Giant Claw and Forest Drive West to rework material taken from his EP Serenade, which was released earlier this year.

Giant Claw opens the EP, breaking down ‘Serenade’ into a pointillistic sound collage, whilst Forest Drive West reshapes ‘Minuet’ into gently propulsive techno, Roly Porter ups the atmosphere on ‘Tragedy’ and object blue deconstructs ‘Woodlawn’ before reassembling it as a glitchy club heater.

<a href="http://mmph.bandcamp.com/album/serenade-remixed">Serenade: Remixed by mmph</a>

This year, in addition to releasing Serenade with Tri Angle Records, mmph contributed production to Serpentwithfeet’s Soil, which we included in our list of the best albums of the year, and Perfume Genius’s recent cover of Bobby Darin’s ‘Not For Me’.

Serenade: Remixed is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Serenade (Giant Claw Remix)’

02. ‘Minuet (Forest Drive West Remix)’

03. ‘Tragedy (Roly Porter Remix)’

04. ‘Woodlawn (biochemical object blue remix)’

