Chickenwire is out now.

Shadowy cassette label LABOUR has dropped its inaugural project, a reissue of leftfield Memphis rapper Lukah’s 2018 mixtape Chickenwire.

The majority of the production on the project was handled by Lukah himself as well as fellow Memphis rapper Cities Aviv, who also features on the tape alongside Suni Katz and Lil Keet.

<a href="http://labourtapes.bandcamp.com/album/chickenwire">Chickenwire by Lukah</a>

Originally released on Cities Aviv’s Total Works imprint, the tape is now available for the first time on cassette (as well as digitally at a somewhat higher price point). Portions of the sales will go to a restorative justice non-profit called Morningside Center for Teaching Social Responsibility.

Check out the artwork for the inaugural release from LABOUR, designed by Cities Aviv and PTP’s Geng.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from January 2019 – Surreal avant-club, boggy techno, destabilized bass