French duo Double Mixte debut on Italians Do It Better with Romance Noire

By , Feb 14 2019
Double Mixte

Photograph by: Press

A neon-lit collection of French synth-pop noire.

Italians Do It Better has announced the debut release from dark French synth-pop duo Double Mixte.

Romance Noire is described by the label as a “digital thunderstorm of neon lit noire”, and channels “dark ’70s French film music”. Listen to the title track now.

The seven-track release features three new songs, ‘Arlette’, ‘November’ and ‘Romance Noire’, as well as instrumentals and an alternate version of the title track.

Romance Noire is out now digitally, on CD and on pink champagne vinyl 12″. Check out the cover art, tracklist and listen to the whole thing, below.

Tracklist:

Side A:
01. ‘Romance Noire’
02. ‘Arlette’
03. ‘November’

Side B:
01. ‘Arlette (Instrumental)’
02. ‘Romance Noire (On Film)’
03. ‘November (Instrumental)’
04. ‘Romance Noire (Instrumental)’

Read next: The essential… Italians Do It Better

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 50 best albums of 2018

Dec 13 2018

The 50 best albums of 2018
Italians Do It Better’s Desire share epic new single ‘Tears From Heaven’

Oct 12 2018

Italians Do It Better's Desire share epic new single 'Tears From...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+