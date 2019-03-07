Every month, columnists Lorena Cupcake and Torry Threadcraft compile a playlist of the most noteworthy rap releases for The Rap Round-up. Up this month, Chicago shows up strong with selections from Dreezy, Queen Key and Sharkula, Offset and Cardi B reunite, and much more.

February was pretty tame, as far as major rap releases go. Elder stoner statesmen Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa dropped 2009, joining forces again for the 10-year anniversary of How Fly. Gunna enlisted Wheezy and Turbo for Drip or Drown 2, while Offset wrapped up the Migos’ solo trilogy with Father of 4. Chicago cult favorite Lucki dropped Freewave 3, while Kenny Beats linked with Maryland marauder Q Da Fool for the power-packed (14-minute runtime) Bad Influence EP. SoundCloud demigod Lil’ Pump continues his hot streak with Harverd Dropout, while on-the-bubble talents like Dreezy and Phil Adé re-emerged with Big Dreezy and ALWAYS SOMETHING.

Round-up alum DaBaby is making the best use of his momentum from Blank Blank: releasing (hilarious) visuals for Baby on Baby right after serving as Charlotte’s de-facto master of ceremonies for NBA All-Star Weekend. It may seem as though we have lost Lil’ Uzi Vert to the abyss but all is not lost just yet: 21 Savage is free and Yung Bleu gifted Bleu Vandross 2 to all the jaded romantics. Smino and Kenny Beats have been teasing collaborations, but more importantly: Freddie Gibbs and Madlib should unleash Bandana any day now.

Listen to February’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Sharkula x Mukqs – ‘Wipe Your Booty With A Bandana’

Yung Baby Tate – ‘Pretty Girl’ [Feat. Mulatto & Killumantii]

Lucki – ‘More Than Ever’

G Herbo – ‘Never Scared’ [Feat. Juice WRLD]

Lil Berete – ‘Go N Get It’ [Feat. Loski]

Polo G – ‘Battle Cry’

Gunna – ‘One Call’

YBN Cordae – ‘Locationships’

Benjamin Earl Turner – ‘JA RULE’

Dreezy – ‘Chanel Slides’ [Feat. Kash Doll]

Offset – ‘Clout’ [Feat. Cardi B]

Qari – ‘Operation Hennessy’

Q Da Fool & Kenny Beats – ‘100’

Queen Key – ‘Ratchett’

Warhol.SS – ‘Options’

Hoodrich Pablo Juan – ‘Screaming Slatt’ [Feat. Young Thug]

Yung Bleu – ‘Gangsta Music’ [Feat. Juicy J]

Yung Manny – ‘I’m YungManny’

GoldLink – ‘Got Muscle’ [Feat. Peewee Longway & WaveIQ]

Adé – ‘Something New’ [Feat. Lil’ Baby]

Freddie Gibbs x Madlib – ‘Flat Tummy Tea’

BeatKing – ‘Stay Over There’

Stunna 4 Vegas – ‘HitN4’

Tierra Whack – ‘CLONES’

Pivot Gang – ‘Jason Statham, Pt. 2’

Yung Bleu – ‘Unappreciated’

