The festival has announced its program for 2019.

FKA Twigs, Rosalía and Tierra Whack will perform at this year’s Red Bull Music Festival in New York.

They will join Teyana Taylor, Holly Herndon, JPEGMAFIA and more for the seventh installment of the festival.

Additional highlights include a performance from Moor Mother, ‘Red Summer’, as well as a night hosted by Nyege Nyege Tapes, featuring Kampire and MCZO + Duke.

Red Bull Music Festival New York takes place between April 30 and May 18. Tickets are available now.

