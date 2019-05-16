Joey LaBeija announces new album, Tears In My Hennessey

Listen to the first single, ‘simulated love’, now.

New York producer and vogue DJ Joey LaBeija has announced the release of a new album, Tears In My Hennessey.

LaBeija, a fourth generation member of the legendary House of LaBeija, describes the album as “an introspective journey about allowing myself to meet with disaster, embracing vulnerability and deciding which path to take in order to heal: self care or destruction.”

“I wrote this project over the course of two months last summer while I was living out of my recording studio in Brooklyn with no money on the verge of a breakup to my partner of 3 years”, explains LaBeija. “Sonically, the production and songwriting is a solid nod to my musical influences Roisin Murphy, Robyn, Burial, Missy Elliot & Portishead.”

Tears In My Hennessey is out on June 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘ride’

02. ‘dial up affection’

03. ‘simulated love’

04. ‘tears in my hennessy’

05. ‘charity’

06. ‘gaze of vacancy’

07. ‘wait’

08. ‘dry your eyes’

09. ‘animosity’

