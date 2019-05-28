Ableton releases Live 10.1

With user wavetables, new devices and more.

Ableton has released Live 10.1.

Ableton’s first major update to Live 10 arrives 15 months after its initial release, adding a number of requested features such as user wavetables for its new Wavetable instrument and fresh automation features.

Live 10.1 also adds a few handy new devices, including an equalizer plugin called Channel EQ and a simplified delay tool that combines the existing Simple Delay and Ping Pong Delay devices. Improvements to Live 10’s automation include pre-drawn envelopes and the detection of C and S shapes in freehand mode.

A number of improvements have also been made to zooming and scrolling, with ‘pinch to zoom’ gestures now supported on compatible Mac trackpads. Live 10.1 is also compatible with VST3 plugins and lets you freeze tracks that contain sidechain routing.

Owners of Live 10.1 Suite also have access to a new set of tools for controlling modular synths and CV-enabled hardware, allowing anyone with a compatible audio interface to modulate synth voices, control tempo or set Live to follow the modular system clock, among other functions.

Live 10.1 is free for owners of Live 10 and can be downloaded from the Ableton website.

