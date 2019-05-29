Teenage Engineering is making a limited edition Rick and Morty synth

Get Schwifty.

Teenage Engineering is teaming up with the makers of Rick and Morty on a special edition of its tiny Pocket Operator synthesizer. The PO-137, which arrives at the beginning of July, has its own specially animated LCD screen and voice samples performed by co-creator Justin Roiland, including, yes, “wubba lubba dub dub”.

The PO-137 is the second Pocket Operator collaboration this year after a limited edition Ghostly International version of its PO-33 K.O. synth. Like that one though, the Rick and Morty edition is expected to go quickly – sign up at the Teenage Engineering website if you want to be notified when it goes on sale.

