dBridge channels bass nostalgia with new album and photobook, Lineage

A look back over the veteran producer’s adventures in bass.

dBridge is back on his own Exit Records with a new album. Lineage accompanies a photobook of the same name that features snapshots taken by the artist over the course of his musical career.

“I’m lucky as I’m in a unique position to be able to get closer than most to my fellow music makers and listeners and point a lens into their world”, explains the drum and bass pioneer.

“It dawned on me that what had started out as a photographic collection of the people I met whilst travelling through music was forming a unified image of the Bass music scene, images of the people around me who had helped shape it and are a part of its lineage.”

The album follows last year’s A Love I Can’t Explain, which was the producer’s first solo album in 10 years.

A limited amount of Lineage photobooks, which come packaged with a 12″ vinyl and digital download of the album, are available from Exit Records now.

Check out the album artwork, photobook and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mauve’

02. ‘Hidden Intention’

03. ‘Tear Me Open ‘

04. ‘Volitile Level’

05. ‘Unburied’

06. ‘Comments’

07. ‘Echo Chamber’

