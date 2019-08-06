Get Vangelis’s favorite synth in your modular.

Deckard’s Dream, the Blade Runner-referencing synth clone based on Yamaha’s classic CS-80, is being trimmed down and turned into a Eurorack module.

According to Deckard’s Dream manufacturer Black Corporation, Deckard’s Voice is an “entry level semi-modular synth” that shares the “same paradigm and circuit” as its larger, rack-mounted sibling.

Other than the news that it will be available later this year, we don’t have a lot of information on the module. While Deckard’s Dream features eight voices of polyphony, this appears to be a single-voice module – though you do get patch points for modulation not found on the original model.

Watch the original Deckard’s Dream in action below.

