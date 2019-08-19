Zabte Sote to release new projects from Rojin Sharafi and Nima Aghiani

By , Aug 19 2019
Zabte Sote

Photograph by: Hessam Samavatian / Malthe Ivarsson

Iranian experimental electronics from Sote’s fledgling label.

Ata Ebtekar, aka Sote, will release two new projects via his experimental electronic label Zabte Sote next month.

Urns Waiting To Be Fed is the new album from Rojin Sharafi, a sound artist and composer based in Vienna. Sote describes the record as “an abstract music that narrates”, which blends the microtonal sounds of traditional Iranian instruments with synthesis and electro-acoustic elements.

Convergence Zone is the latest transmission from Nima Aghiani, who is one half of experimental duo 9T Antiope. Using a combination of electronic and acoustic techniques, the Paris-based composer and violinist asks: “How far can the body expand into the machine and how deep can the machine penetrate the body, where does this growing stop and what are the limits; which one dominates and which one submits.”

Sote’s exceptional debut on Diagonal Records, Parallel Persia, was released earlier this year and featured in our list of the best albums of the last three months.

Both projects arrive on September 6 and will be available to pre-order digitally and on physical formats via the Zabte Sote Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and tracklists of both albums below.

Zabte Sote Zabte Sote

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Barrel Of Monkeys’
02. ‘Floating On The Stream’
03. ‘Darwinian Demon’
04. ‘Sayonara’
05. ‘Zoetrope’
06. ‘I Threw A Ball’
07. ‘The Last Urn Broke’
08. ‘Pieces Whirling In The Wind

Zabte Sote Zabte Sote

Tracklist:

01. ‘Humachine’
02. ‘Automaton’
03. ‘In The Flesh’
04. ‘Attract Repulse’
05. ‘Submit, Defy’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2019

Jul 4 2019

The 25 best albums of April to June 2019
Terraforma completes 2019 program with Efdemin, Sote and Izabel

May 29 2019

Terraforma completes 2019 program with Efdemin, Sote and Izabel

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp