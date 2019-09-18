KUČKA debuts on LuckyMe with new single, ‘Drowning’

Featuring additional production from Flume.

Producer and vocalist KUČKA is the latest addition to the LuckyMe family, debuting on the Scottish label with a new single, ‘Drowning’, featuring additional production from Flume.

The track arrives accompanied with a video shot in the artist’s hometown, as she explains: “I went back to my hometown Liverpool to shoot this earlier this year. I managed to get more sunburned on the day of shooting than I have been in years living in Australia and LA.”

KUČKA, aka Laura Jane Lowther, has collaborated and co-written with an array of high-profile artists, including SOPHIE, Vince Staples and A$AP Rocky. ‘Drowning’ marks her debut single.

‘Drowning’ is out now. Check out the cover art below.

