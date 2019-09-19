Dave wins 2019 Mercury Prize for Psychodrama

“It is simply exceptional” Judge Annie Mac said.

Dave has won the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize for his debut album Psychodrama, released in March via Neighbourhood Recordings.

The South Londer rapper took the prize over eleven other artists including Black Midi, Cate Le Bon, Foals, Idles and Little Simz.

This year’s judges included 13 musicians, broadcasters, radio directors and journalists including Stormzy, Gaz Coombes, Annie Mac, Tshepo Mokoena and Will Hodgkinson.

Mac said the album “showed remarkable levels of musicianship, true artistry, courage, honesty.”

In previous years, the £25,000 prize has gone to Skepta, James Blake, Alt J, PJ Harvey, Dizee Rascal and Portishead.

Read next: The Rap Round-up: August 2019