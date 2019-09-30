Dreadbox launches line of affordable, colorful Eurorack modules

The six initial modules will start at €79 each.

Boutique synth company Dreadbox is launching of a new range of colorful and affordable Eurorack modules.

Dreadbox’s Chromatic range features six models, which cost from €79 to €99 each. It includes Hysteria, a performance VCO; Eudemonia, a filter, mixer and VCA; Nostalgia, a three-stage delay; Ataxia, a dual modulator; Dystopia, a noise-crush filter; and Utopia, a CV/audio manipulator.

The first six modules in the range are scheduled to arrive in December 2019, with Dreadbox promising more to come in the future. You can find out more info on all the modules at the Dreadbox website.

