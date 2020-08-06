Patch Notes: Delmer Darion

A remote session of intense electronics from the London-based duo.

Delmer Darion are West Midlands-born Oliver Jack and Tom Lenton, a duo who have been collaborating on music since bonding over a love of Ableton Live in their teens.

In this socially-distanced episode of Patch Notes, the duo record their respective parts separately. Their setup includes Eurorack modules from Make Noise, Elektron’s Octatrack and Analog Heat, and Arturia’s Drumbrute.

This October sees the release of their debut album, Morning Pageants, a 10-track LP about the death of the devil, inspired by a line in the Wallace Stevens poem ‘Esthétique du Mal’. It’s released on October 16 via Practise Music – pre-order it here.

