Patch Notes: Scott Campbell

Instrument-maker Scott Campbell records an improvised ambient session.

Scott Campbell is a synthesist, sound designer and engineer based in New Orleans, LA. He runs boutique company Onde Magnétique, whose OM-1 cassette synthesizer uses tape to create pitched soundscapes, and creates ambient music using a number of setups that he often presents on Instagram and YouTube.

In this episode of Patch Notes, Campbell records an improvised ambient piece incorporating samples from a Roland MC-707, looping and granular synthesis on the ER-301 Sound Computer, euclidean rhythms from a Dnipro DOT pattern generator, with live audio processing through a modified Marantz PMD430 three-head cassette deck.

Find Campbell’s music on Bandcamp.

