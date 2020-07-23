Patch Notes: Pavel Milyakov

A guitar and modular session from the artist known as Buttechno.

Moscow-based artist Pavel Milyakov is best known for releasing experimental techno as Buttechno on labels like Cititrax, The Trilogy Tapes and Incienso. Under his own name he also crafts abstract and ambient sounds, as he did on last year’s La Maison De La Mort on Berceuse Heroique.

It’s this exploratory mode he adopts in this episode of Patch Notes, in which he resonates guitar strings with an Ebow connected to an Eventide H9 Harmonizer and delay pedal to create panned octave shifts. The H9 is controlled by a Northern Light Modular euEM2 module, which receives control from a Quad LFO module.

Find Pavel Milyakov/Buttechno’s music at Bandcamp, including his latest release, a collection of early recordings from 2013-14. You can also support him at Patreon.

Directed and edited by Oleksandra Trishyna

