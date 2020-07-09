Patch Notes: Maciek Polak (Pin Park)

A live session with four EMS Synthi instruments.

Maciek Polak is a musician based in Gdańsk with a love of vintage analog gear who performs as one half of improvisation duo Pin Park. He doesn’t just make music with it – he also runs Analogia, an analog synth store and repair centre for rare electronic instruments.

When Polak got in touch with Fact to let us know that he would have his hands on four classic EMS Synthi instruments (one VCS3 and three Synthi A models) for a limited time and offered to record a live session with them and his RC-505 looper, we couldn’t say no.

Watch the session above and find Polak’s music at Bandcamp.

Filmed by Tomek Hoax and Marcin Szulc of Coastline Northern Cuts

