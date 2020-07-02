A raw hardware techno set from the Boston producer.

Earlier this year, Boston producer Isabella Koen released one of the year’s most exciting techno albums, her debut long-player Melody Depleted. Arriving on cult favourite iDEAL Recordings after releases on Börft and Peder Mannerfelt Produktion, it’s an essential album for fans of rave-fuelled techno.

In this episode of Patch Notes, Isabella films a set from home that shows us how she plays live, with Elektron Octatrack, Analog Rytm and Access Virus synth at the heart of her setup.

Melody Depleted is available now. Find the rest of Isabella’s music at Bandcamp.

