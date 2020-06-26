Patch Notes: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

A modular performance showcasing her new album on Ghostly International.

Last month, West Coast composer, artist, and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith launched her latest album, The Mosaic of Transformation. With the world locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, she experimented with live streaming as a way to launch the LP in lieu of being able to perform at venues.

In this episode of Patch Notes, we present an exclusive archive video of one of those live streams, which features an extended version of album highlight ‘Expanding Electricity’ performed with Buchla modules and touchplate controller alongside visuals by Sean Hellfritsch originally made for the tour.

The Mosaic of Transformation is available on now Ghostly International and can be purchased at Bandcamp. Smith also recently launched a multidisciplinary platform called Touchtheplants, which releases music and art, including a book and deck of cards called Listening. Touchtheplants is also raising money for Black Lives Matter LA with a limited edition T-shirt sale with all proceeds going to the organisation.

