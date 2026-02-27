The film’s soundtrack features original music by Klein and tracks from Robert Hood, Aphex Twin and Kelsey Lu.

180 Studios has opened a new space dedicated to film called The Underground Cinema, which will celebrate the medium of film in all forms, from feature-length movies and music documentaries to artist commissions and collaborations.

The Underground Cinema launches on Friday 27 February with a month-long theatrical residency of Kahlil Joseph’s BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions, a feature-length work adapted from his acclaimed video art installation, BLKNWS.

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions mirrors the sonic textures of an album or mixtape, weaving fiction and history in an immersive journey where fictionalised figures of W. E. B. Du Bois and Marcus Garvey join artists, musicians, Joseph’s family, and even Twitter chats, in a vision for Black consciousness.

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions is a film conceived with the fluidity and creativity of an album,” says Joseph. “This approach allowed me to think beyond traditional boundaries, embracing a process that seamlessly incorporates the contributions of other directors, artists, and collaborators. Poets, writers, editors, designers, musicians, scholars, and more have all left their mark on this project, enriching its texture and expanding its scope.”

The film features original music by Klein plus tracks from Robert Hood, Aphex Twin, Sampha, Kelsey Lu and Flying Lotus. Joseph has worked across the mediums of installation, music video and film throughout his career, directing videos for Kendrick Lamar, Sampha, Flying Lotus and Beyoncé.

180 Studios has collaborated with Joseph for a decade. His work featured in The Infinite Mix (2016) and Reverb (2024), and 180 Studios commissioned his 2018 film Fly Paper.

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions runs from 27 February to 27 March 2026. Tickets are available from the 180 Studios website.