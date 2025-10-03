The exhibition draws from avant-garde cinema, TV, music video, performance, fashion, gaming and internet culture.

Works by Mark Leckey, Andy Warhol and Nan Goldin all feature as part of Paradigm Shift, a major new exhibition about moving image culture opening at London’s 180 Studios on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

The exhibition will see 180 Studios’ vast subterranean spaces transformed to present a selection of acclaimed moving image works from the 1970s to the present day, drawing from avant-garde cinema, TV, music video, performance, fashion, gaming and internet culture.

Curated by Mark Wadhwa and Dazed co-founder and CEO Jefferson Hack, the exhibition features works by Sophia Al-Maria, Meriem Bennani, Dara Birnbaum, Foday Dumbuya, Cao Fei, Tremaine Emory, Nan Goldin, Arthur Jafa, Derek Jarman, Julianknxx, Andy Warhol, Josèfa Ntjam, Pipilotti Rist, Martine Syms, TELFAR, Ryan Trecartin, Gillian Wearing and Mark Leckey, who is represented by his 1999 classic Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore (embedded at the top of the page).

Paradigm Shift traces multiple revolutions within moving image culture through several new works commissioned by 180 Studios, which sit alongside iconic historical works that offer a view of paradigms shifted by artists who rebelled against the status quo using the technologies available to them at the time for both realisation and distribution of their vision.

Jefferson Hack says: “From the Super 8 and VHS revolutions of the 1970s and ’80s to the digital hyper connectivity of our present moment, video art and moving image have always operated at a crossroads: high and low, visceral and conceptual, personal and political. In Paradigm Shift, we see how great artists inspire us to engage with storytelling through screens differently: for us to feel more, imagine more and recover our senses.”

Paradigm Shift runs until 21 December, 2025. Tickets for the exhibition are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Paradigm Shift: New Dimensions in Moving Image

in partnership with Ray Ban Meta

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

15 October – 21 December, 2025

12pm–7pm, Wednesday – Sunday