The immersive new work, commissioned by 180 Studios, expands on ideas explored in his acclaimed data-verse project.

Ryoji Ikeda’s new installation, showing now at 180 Studios, has been extended until 1 February, 2026, due to popular demand. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Commissioned by 180 Studios, data-cosm [n°1] is described as “a total sensory encounter that transforms vast datasets into an immersive audiovisual environment, exploring the intersection of art and physics on an unprecedented scale.”

The installation, which invites visitors to lie down beneath a vast LED ceiling while being enveloped by Ikeda’s soundscapes, “charts the full spectrum of data in nature – from the microscopic world of particle physics to the macroscopic scale of astrophysics.”

Ikeda’s new work expands on ideas first explored in his acclaimed data-verse project, and is running alongside Paradigm Shift, an exhibition exploring revolutions in moving image culture from artists including Mark Leckey, Arthur Jafa, Derek Jarman, JulianKnxx, Martine Syms and Andy Warhol.

Tickets for data-cosm [n°1] are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Ryoji Ikeda

data-cosm [n°1]

180 Studios

6 Surrey Street, London, WC2R 2ND

15 October, 2025 – 1 February, 2026

12pm–7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (Last entry at 7pm)

