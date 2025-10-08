180 Studios presents new Ryoji Ikeda installation, data-cosm [n°1]

The immersive new work, commissioned by 180 Studios, expands on ideas explored in his acclaimed data-verse project.

180 Studios will present the world premiere of Japanese audiovisual artist Ryoji Ikeda’s latest installation data-cosm [n°1]. The site-specific work transforms data from nature into a large-scale, immersive experience, and opens on 15 October, 2025. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Commissioned by 180 Studios, data-cosm [n°1] is described as “a total sensory encounter that transforms vast datasets into an immersive audiovisual environment, exploring the intersection of art and physics on an unprecedented scale.”

The installation, which invites visitors to lie down beneath a vast LED ceiling while being enveloped by Ikeda’s soundscapes, “charts the full spectrum of data in nature – from the microscopic world of particle physics to the macroscopic scale of astrophysics.”

Ikeda’s new work expands on ideas first explored in his acclaimed data-verse project, and runs at 180 Studios until 21 December, 2015.

data-cosm [n°1] continues a long history of collaboration with 180 Studios and The Vinyl Factory, which began with the premiere of Ikeda’s audio-visual installation supersymmetry at Brewer Street Car Park in Soho, London. In 2021, 180 Studios hosted the largest exhibition of Ikeda’s work to date, featuring large-scale installations and data-driven work from across his career.

data-cosm [n°1] runs from 15 October to 21 December, 2025. Tickets for the exhibition are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Ryoji Ikeda

data-cosm [n°1]

180 Studios

6 Surrey Street, London, WC2R 2ND

15 October – 21 December, 2025

12pm–7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (Last entry at 7pm)

