Sound & Vision includes screenings of Fred again..’s secret life at the coliseum, NYC ballroom documentary Paris is Burning and a programme of seminal music videos.

180 Studios’ new space dedicated to film, The Underground Cinema, follows its month-long theatrical residency of Kahlil Joseph’s BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions with a season of music-oriented films.

The Sound & Vision season, which runs from 10 April until 4 June 2026, features legendary live shows, iconic documentaries and cult classics, including Fred again..’s secret life at the coliseum, recorded at the LA Memorial Coliseum in June 2024.

Sound & Vision features a different film every week, beginning with Getting it Back: The Story of Cymande, the largely unheard tale of the greatest ever UK jazz fusion band. The two-month season also includes screenings of the iconic Paris is Burning, the award-winning documentary chronicling New York’s 1980s ballroom culture, and Finding Fela, the story of Afrobeat musician and activist Fela Kuti.

The season also features films about the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, ambient musician Beverly Glenn-Copeland and David Bowie, as well as screenings of Lisa Rovner’s 2020 film Sisters with Transistors, telling the story of electronic music’s pioneering women artists.

These feature-length films will be complemented by a rotating program of music videos by movie directors showing in the adjacent exhibition space, from directors including Romain Gavras (Jamie xx – ‘Gosh’), Gabriel Moses (Travis Scott ‘4×4’), Melina Matsoukas (Beyonce – ‘Formation’), Kahlil Joseph (Flying Lotus – ‘Until the Quiet Comes’) and Chris Cunningham (Aphex Twin – ‘Windowlicker’).

Sound & Vision runs at London’s 180 Studios from 10 April until 4 June 2026. Tickets are available from the 180 Studios website.

Sound & Vision films

Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande (Tim Mackenzie-Smith, 2022)

The incredible story of the UK’s best-ever jazz-funk bands, whose sound has influenced generations with their irresistible rhythms and message of peace.

Screening dates: April 10, 11, 12, 15, 16

Finding Fela (Alex Gibney, 2014)

The story of Afrobeat pioneer, musical mastermind and restless agent for change, Fela Kuti’s life, his music, his social and political importance.

Screening dates: 17, 18, 19, 22, 23

Fred again.. – secret life at the coliseum (LOOSE, 2024)

An intimate, ambient live set by Fred again.., performing his album ‘secret life’ for 100 fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on 11 June 2024.

Screening dates: April 24, 25, 26, 29, 30

Keyboard Fantasies (Posy Dixon, 2019)

Emerging from years in isolation to an enraptured crowd, transgender septuagenarian musical genius Beverly Glenn-Copeland finally finds his place in the world. Keyboard Fantasies tells the tale of this mystical musician as he embarks on his first international tour at the age of 74.

Screening dates: May 1, 2, 3, 6, 7

Paris Is Burning (Jennie Livingston, 1990)

This Sundance-winning, iconic cult classic is a must-see movie: filmed in the mid-late 1980s, it chronicles the drag ball culture of New York: a world of fierce competition, sustenance, and survival.

Screening dates: May 8, 9, 10, 13, 14

Bowie: The Final Act (Jonathan Stiasny, 2025)

Ten years on from the release of his final album, Bowie: The Final Act charts the extraordinary last creative chapter of one of music’s most iconic and inventive artists.

Screening dates: May 15, 16, 17, 20, 21

Sisters with Transistors (Lisa Rovner, 2020)

The story of electronic music’s female pioneers, including Delia Derbyshire, Laurie Anderson and Suzanne Ciani – composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies.

Screening dates: May 22, 23, 24, 27, 28

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Stephen Nomura Schible, 2017)

An intimate documentary chronicling the legendary composer’s life, focusing on his creation of the album async following a cancer diagnosis, his activism against nuclear power, and his career spanning four decades.

Screening dates: May 29, 30, 31, June 3, 4