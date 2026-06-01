Audiovisual exhibition Visions of 2034 includes seven new short films, an installation and unseen footage from past projects.

GENER8ION – the multimedia collaborative project of French filmmaker Romain Gavras and electronic producer and composer Surkin – will open their first major exhibition at 180 Studios on June 12, 2026.

GENER8ION: Visions of 2034 transforms 180 Studios’ underground spaces into an alternative world where machines and bodies, storytelling and sensation collide, featuring 10 multimedia works that explore peripheral dystopias – futures glimpsed from the margins, shaped less by collapse than by distortion.

The audiovisual exhibition includes premieres of seven new short films and a brand new immersive sound installation, as well as unseen footage and alternative scenes from the GENER8ION archive. The films span youth culture across the globe and feature collaborators such as Yung Lean, 070 Shake, Jamie xx, Foals vocalist Yannis Philippakis, Charlize Theron and choreographer Damien Jalet.

Gavras is known for directing seminal music videos for Justice, Jamie xx, and M.I.A., as well as feature films including Our Day Will Come and Sacrifice, while Surkin has been a central figure in France’s electronic music scene since the 2000s. The duo’s work previously appeared at 180 Studios as part of the 2022 exhibition Future Shock, which included their film Neo Surf.

GENER8ION: Visions of 2034 opens on June 12 – the same day their debut album Love & Tears is released – and runs until July 26, 2026. For tickets and information on opening times, visit the 180 Studios website.

Watch next: Future Shock: GENER8ION