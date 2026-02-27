An ambient, minimalist EP from members of Balmorhea and Deaf Center.

Ojas Music, the new label from Devon Turnbull’s audio, hi-fi and design company of the same name, has released its first record in partnership with The Vinyl Factory: Unna, an ambient, minimalist collaboration between Michael A. Muller & Otto A. Totland.

Muller, co-founder of minimalist instrumental duo Balmorhea, has a long history of solo recordings, and film scoring, releasing on Deutsche Grammophon and collaborating with artists including Hania Rani, Alva Noto, Víkingur Ólafsson, The Album Leaf, and Douglas McCombs of Tortoise.

Totland is one half of the Norwegian experimental/ambient duo Deaf Center, whose seminal releases on Type Records and Sonic Pieces helped shape a generation of minimalist and ambient music. His solo piano trilogy, produced by Nils Frahm, received wide acclaim.

Unna (Norwegian for “away”) operates as a double entendre: gesturing both to the physical distance between the two artists and to the inward pull of the creative flow state, where time recedes and attention deepens. The music pairs Totland’s close-miked, delicate piano with Muller’s contributions on double bass, glockenspiel, Mellotron, and Rhodes as a textural counterpoint.

Turnbull’s communal listening installation, HiFi Listening Room Dream No. 1, is a permanent fixture at 180 Studios, offering an audiophile space where each element has been carefully considered to create an environment that honours both the music and the listener.

Unna is available now from The Vinyl Factory shop on 180g vinyl and is limited to 500 copies worldwide. Listen to ‘Rolig’ via the visualiser above.

