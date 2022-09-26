180 Studios presents a major new exhibition by digital art collective, Universal Everything at 180 The

Strand, opening 12 October 2022.

Inspired by decades of visual culture and futurists’ attempts to depict the body in motion, digital art collective Universal Everything will present Lifeforms, their largest UK solo show to date, at 180 Studios, populating a sprawling network of subterranean spaces in the heart of 180 The Strand with an extensive collection of future-facing moving image artworks. Using cutting edge digital technology Universal Everything are able to create soulful digital life and explore a wide range of human behaviours and natural phenomena, from evolution, parades, and the dynamics of crowds, to the diversity of our planet’s ecosystem. For many of the works presented, Universal Everything employ generative systems that evolve and shift with time and audience interaction, meaning that no one experiencing Lifeforms will see the same show twice.

Presented and commissioned by 180 Studios, the exhibition will bring together 14 individual ‘lifeforms’, that will exist in distinct spaces or ‘habitats’ created by Ab Rogers Design. Lifeforms also includes the world premiere of new Universal Everything artworks Primordial, Maison Autonome, and Into the Sun. Universal Everything’s work was first shown at 180 Studios as part of LUX: New Wave of Contemporary Art in 2020 with a reworking of Transfiguration, which will be included in Lifeforms. The studio has also exhibited at cultural institutions including ZKM, the Barbican, the V&A, La Gaite Lyrique and Science Museum.

Universal Everything: Lifeforms

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

12 October – 18 December 2022

11am – 7pm, Wednesday– Sunday

Tickets are available now. For more information about Universal Everything you can follow them on Instagram and visit their website.

Watch next: Marija Bozinovska Jones transcends the limitations of language by visualising embodied forms of intelligence