Series, Patch Notes I by I 24.09.20

Patch Notes: King Britt

The veteran producer and teaching professor records a set from his California sound laboratory.

King Britt started his career as a resident DJ at Philadelphia’s Silk City in the early ’90s, and started releasing solo records a few years later, both under the King Britt name and other aliases, such as his sci-fi pseudonym, Fhloston Paradigm.

More recently, he’s taken up a position as Assistant Teaching Professor at UCSD in the Computer Music Department, focusing on production and recording research. It’s from his sound laboratory in California that Britt filmed this episode of Patch Notes, that makes use of classic and contemporary hardware like the Roland SH-101 and Moog Mother-32.

“This video was a bit of a fun look into my process of creating my radio Transmissions radio show on NTS,” Britt says. “Each show is usually a live hour jam with no overdubs. I was playing around with a new studio configuration (which changes every few months).”

“My live jams are always sound responses to things happening either close in my life or to humanity as a whole,” he continues. “With this I was feeling hopeful for humanity, a feeling that may help those who listen closely. The chords are the light.”

Find King Britt’s music at Bandcamp.

Watch next: Patch Notes: Cam Deas

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp