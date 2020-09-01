Series, Against the Clock I by I 01.09.20

Against The Clock: Tangerine Dream

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Tangerine Dream is one of the most enduring electronic acts of the 20th century. Formed by Edgar Froese in 1967, the act went through multiple iterations but came to define a generation of ambient and new age music whose influence can still be heard on film scores and albums today.

Although Froese died in 2015, the band still performs under the stewardship of Thorsten Quaeschning, who joined the band under Froese in 2003. On this episode of Against The Clock, Quaeschning is joined by Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss, who combine synth, violin and guitar to make a track in 10 minutes.

Tangerine Dream’s latest album, Recurring Dreams – a collection of new versions of classic Tangerine Dream tracks – is available now. Watch Hoshiko Yamane’s solo episode of Against The Clock here.

Filmed by Frank Zerban

