Tukico (Hoshiko Yamane) – Against The Clock

The Tangerine Dream violinist showcases her experimental side-project, Tukico.

Japanese violinist and composer Hoshiko Yamane met legendary German synth masters Tangerine Dream in 2011 and has performed and toured with them ever since. In 2013, however, she launched her own experimental side-project, Tukico.

For this week’s Against The Clock, Yamane gave us an exclusive look at this project’s live iteration, delivering a hypnotic improvisation in just 10 minutes using a loop pedal, a Moog synthesizer and her five-string electric viola.

Last year Yamane released the Twilight EP, a collection of four compositions for the Motimaru Dance Company. Stream and download the release now.

