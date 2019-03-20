The Samps – Against The Clock

Two thirds of the sample-loving trio go against the clock.

This week’s episode of Against The Clock sees a rare live session from two thirds of the sample-loving California trio The Samps, made up of Julia Holter and Snoop Dogg producer Cole M.G.N., metal drummer Harland Burkhart Harland (Wild Hunt, Dispirit) and Bay Area tape aficionado Jason Darrah, aka 12manrambo.

Watch as Cole and Harland chop up an uptempo sample (courtesy of an absent Jason Darrah), lay down drums and fill in the gaps with some on-the-fly synth work, all in the space of 10 minutes.

The Samps’ debut album, Breakfast, is available to stream and download now.

