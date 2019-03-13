Tourist – Against The Clock

A homage to the late, great Mark Hollis.

“I try not to think”, says Tourist of his approach to music production. “I think people think too much when they listen to music…they don’t actually listen to what they’re doing”.

This instinctiveness is evident in this week’s Against The Clock session, in which the producer born William Phillips assembles some of his favorite Talk Talk and Joni Mitchell samples, a snatch of quantized tape hiss and some hastily programmed drums into a loving homage to the late, great Mark Hollis.

Last month Tourist released his second album, Everyday, which is available to stream and download now. Phillips has live dates in Singapore, Australia and the UK throughout the rest of March, including a show at Hackney venue EartH on March 28. For more details, head over to his website.

Watch next: Chromeo – Against The Clock