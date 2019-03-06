Chromeo – Against The Clock

The Funklordz improvise a FACT jingle in just 10 minutes.

Sexed-up electro-funk duo Chromeo have been busy. What with touring for most of last year, collaborating with The-Dream, French Montana and Stefflon Don, as well as releasing a new album, Head Over Heels, Dave 1 and P-Thugg have returned to the studio feeling, to use their own words, “rusty and sweaty”.

This didn’t stop them from pulling out all the stops for their Against The Clock session. Watch the duo lay down a shuffling beat, some irresistible synth lines and a throbbing bass riff to compose a brand new jingle for FACT in just 10 minutes.

Head Over Heels is out now. Chromeo will tour in North America and Mexico over the coming months – for more information, visit their website.

Filmed by Sean Stout

