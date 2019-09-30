Erica Synths’ latest instrument is inspired by the EMS Synthi AKS

Erica Synths takes on one of the most iconic synths of the ’70s.

Latvian company Erica Synths has taken inspiration from the classic EMS Synthi AKS for its latest instrument, SYNTRX.

As Erica Synths explains, the SYNTRX isn’t a clone of the AKS, but an all-analog synthesizer “developed from scratch” with a user interface inspired by the 1970s synth including its famous patch pin matrix.

On the SYNTRX, the patch matrix is digitally controlled, and features a 256-patch memory as well as automatic patch switching in performance mode or via MIDI messages.

SYNTRX’s sound engine features three VCOs that track over eight octaves, noise generator with ‘color’ filter, ring modulator, resonant VCF, spring reverb and looping envelope generator. It also includes features not found on the AKS, such as a sample and hold circuit with individual clock and MIDI that accepts CV, gate and modulation wheel messages.

“We believe, it will inspire users to explore the space and travel to previously undiscovered audible realms,” says Erica Synths. We’ll be able to find out if that’s the case when it arrives in a limited run at the end of 2019, though it will cost a hefty €2,500. You can find out how to register your interest at the Erica Synths website.

Read next: Kontaktor 2019: Latvia’s growing techno scene is a reminder of a land before brands