Output adds gear rack and speaker stands to studio furniture collection

Sidecar and a pair of stands join its Platform desk.

US music tech company Output has expanded its collection of studio furniture with two new products: a modular gear rack and a set of speaker stands.

Sidecar is a “modular solution for your gear and storage” with 12U of rack space alongside a shelf and sliding tray for turntables, controllers or drum machines as well as cable storage and management features.

Output’s new height-adjustable steel speaker stands feature swivelling pedestals together with acoustic spikes for isolating your monitors. The pedestals themselves are wood, with colors to match the rest of Output’s range.

Both items are designed to complement the Platform studio desk, the company’s first foray into studio furniture, which was launched in 2017. Sidecar’s sliding tray has also been designed to overlap with the keyboard tray on the Platform.

Both new items are available in natural and dark brown wood as well as a new color: Driftwood Grey. The Platform desk is also be available in this new colorway. The full range is is available to order now from the Output website, with Sidecar starting at $329/£345 and the speakers stands starting at $275/£295.

Earlier this year, Output released its latest plugin, a granular synthesis effect called Portal.

Read next: Output’s Platform could be the home studio desk musicians have been looking for