Analogue Pocket is a Game Boy, synth and sequencer in one

Pocket has its own chiptune DAW called Nanoloop.

US video games company Analogue is launching a handheld console that can play both old Game Boy cartridges and function as a DAW with its own synthesizer and sequencer.

Analogue Pocket has a 3.5-inch, 665ppi backlit LCD display and is compatible with more than 2,780 Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games, as well as cartridge adaptors for other handheld systems such as Sega’s Game Gear, the Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx.

Music-makers will also be able to take advantage of Analogue’s own DAW called Nanoloop. According to Analogue, it’s able to “shape, stretch and morph sounds” as well as “capture music or play and sculpt live”. Analogue’s video demo suggests something that chiptune fans will love.

Analogue is also releasing a Nintendo Switch-style dock for the Analogue Pocket, which will allow you to play games or make music on any HDTV with the aid of an 8BitDo Bluetooth controller.

Pocket will cost $199, and starts shipping in 2020. You can sign up for updates at the Analogue website, though the company warns that “limited quantities” will be available.

