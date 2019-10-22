Elektron’s Analog Rytm and Analog Four can now sequence your gear

Conditional trigs on some of Elektron’s best instruments.

Elektron has added a crop of new features to its Analog Rytm and Analog Four instruments, including the ability to control external gear with their onboard sequencers.

Sequencer MIDI Out adds the same kind of power found on Elektron’s Octatrack and Digitakt instruments to use Elektron’s sequencer and conditional trig function with any MIDI-enabled synthesizer or drum machine. The update applies to both the recent MKII and earlier MKI versions of both instruments.

Other features added in the OS updates include the scale per track mode found on the Digitakt and Digitone, ability to randomize parameter pages, power to assign multiple performance macros to the quick performance control knob and graphical improvements.

The OS updates are free and can be downloaded from the Elektron website.

