“A definitive list of creators pushing the limits of contemporary audio culture.”

Mixcloud has teamed up with Shure to put together Shure24, a list of creators that are pushing the boundaries of audio culture forward.

Holly Herndon, James Lavelle, Santigold and Yuri Suzuki have been enlisted to curate the list, which includes “people at the leading edge of sound production, sound design, live recording, audio journalism, and more.”

Holly Herndon’s picks include Debit, Hibotep, the New Models podcast, Jules Gimbrone, Bergsonist and FACT contributor Chal Ravens. James Lavelle has nominated Hannah Brodrick, Shy One, Miink, Fran Lobo, Skinny Pelembe and Ailbhe Mairead.

Santigold has selected Choker, Velvet Negroni, Channel Tres, Two Fresh Beats, Maggie Andrew and Freshie. Miyu Hosoi, C’est Qui, Counterpoint, Lullatone, Kyoka and Otoboke Beaver have all been chosen by Yuri Suzuki.

Each of the creators included in the list will receive a selection of Shure gear. Votes are now open for members of the public to support their favorite inclusion. The four individuals with the most votes will receive a mentoring session with one of the curators and the opportunity to create a podcast detailing their personal story.

For more information head over to the Shure24 website.

