Listen to FACT’s Le Guess Who? 2019 x Príncipe playlist

Get ready for Príncipe’s takeover of Utrecht club BASIS at the 2019 edition of Le Guess Who? with a selection of our current favorites, timeless anthems and some deep cuts from across the Lisbon label’s back catalog.

Le Guess Who? returns to Utrecht for 2019 from November 7 to November 10, bringing with it a myriad of thought-provoking programs curated by Jenny Hval, The Bug, Fatoumata Diawara, Patrick Higgins, Moon Duo and Iris Van Herpen & Salvador Breed.

FACT is hosting a stage across three nights at the city’s BASIS club to bring you the best underground club sounds the festival has to offer, including appearances from Mala, Vladimir Ivkovic, Slikback and Nosedrip. On Saturday, November 9, we’re teaming up with Lisbon label Príncipe to bring you three of its stalwart producers: DJ Marfox, Nídia and DJ Firmeza.

Prepare yourselves for what is sure to be one of the most thrilling nights of the festival by listening to a selection of our current favorites, timeless anthems and some deep cuts from across the label’s back catalog. For further details about Le Guess Who? 2019, head over to its website.

