Eric Andre is making a whole series out of Rapper Warrior Ninja

Avant-prankster and sometime Stones Throw producer Eric Andre is launching a new series, Rapper Warrior Ninja.

The show, which is based on a short segment featuring A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown and Open Mike Eagle from his titular talk show, will launch on the mobile video platform Quibi. Check out the segment below.

Rapper Warrior Ninja arrives on April 6, 2020. The new season of The Eric Andre Show is scheduled for release next year and Andre’s new movie Bad Trip will hit cinemas on April 24, 2020.

