Footwork veteran Jana Rush self-releases three gorgeous new tracks

Chicago footwork veteran Jana Rush has shared three gorgeous and varied new tracks via her SoundCloud page. Stream them below.

Earlier this year, Rush contributed to Sinc inc.’s debut compilation alongside Ariel Zetina, Jasmine Infiniti, Sinceer, Jack Dorsey and many more. Late last year she collaborated with DJ PAYPAL on the track ‘Jeopardy’ for Teklife.

Rush’s debut album Pariah was released via Objects Limited back in 2017. Revisit her FACT mix from that same year below.

