Loose Conditions’ new compilation celebrates the Bay Area’s underground scene

Featuring Experimental Housewife, Piano Rain, DJ Dreamcast and other artists who have helped the party series “keep things loose”.

Loose Conditions has released a new compilation, Loose Conditions VOL1.

Headed by the Oakland-based duo of Gadder & marr0w, the monthly party series highlights the Bay Area’s underground scene . Ahead of its first-anniversary party tomorrow (December 19), Loose Conditions has released a genre-hopping, 14-track compilation featuring many of the artists who have graced its stage throughout the year, including Gadder x wʍwood, Erica Mar, Oso Feo and Sairé.


Proceeds from the compilation will go to Mujeres Unidas y Activas, a local Latina-immigrant-led organization “promoting personal transformation and building community power for social and economic justice”.

Loose Conditions VOL1 is out now. Find the artwork and tracklist below, and buy it on Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. Experimental Housewife – ‘Trancedance’
02. Oso Feo – ‘Bubble’
03. Erica Mar – ‘Her Sleeping Desire To Awaken’
04. Sairé – ‘Intumēscō’
05. Cielux – ‘Ima That’
06. Gadder x wʍwood – ‘human swimmers in need’
07. Mister Unruly – ‘California Tekno’
08. Piano Rain – ‘Universal Bass’
09. Sol Ring – ‘Tachyon Wing’
10. DJ Dreamcast – ‘Busted’
11. Memeshift – ‘Avery’
12. DOES IT BANG? – ‘DRESSCODE!’
13. Technopagan – ‘SHUT ME UP 0.2.5 (RUINED BY TXN0) RAW’

