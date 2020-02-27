Wire, Zonal and Pan Daijing added to Rewire 2020

The Hague’s foremost experimental music and arts festival has revealed the complete program for its 10th anniversary edition.
Wire, Zonal and Pan Daijing will join previously announced acts Arca, Eartheater and SOPHIE at Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague from April 3 – 5.
The Hague’s foremost experimental music and arts festival has pulled together a spectacular program for its 10th anniversary edition, with newly announced acts including Nazar, MSYLMA and Sote rounding off a bill that includes 33EMYBW, Beatrice Dillon, Lee Gamble, Suzanne Ciani and Oscar-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir.
Tickets to Rewire 2020 are available now. Check out the full list of acts below.
Rewire 2020:
33EMYBW
Ain Bailey
Ami Dang
Anna Meredith
Arca
Barbara Ellison
Bbymutha
Beatrice Dillon
Bec Plexus
Ben LaMar Gay
Blacks’ Myths
Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy
Cucina Povera
Desire Marea
Dis Fig
Eartheater
Edwin van der Heide
Embassy of the North Sea
Evelien van den Broek
Ex Eye
Fatima Ferrari
Gabber Modus Operandi
Gabriela Prochazka
Galya Bisengalieva
Genevieve Murphy
Halal & Relaxer
Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl
Hiro Kone
HTRK
Ian William Craig
James Ferraro
Jesus Canuto Iglesias
Ji Youn Kang
John Ghost
John T. Gast
Jon Hopkins presents Polarity
Joshua Sabin & Šalavija Vocal Ensemble
Juana Molina
Katie Gately
Lea Bertucci
Lee Gamble
Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks
Loraine James
Lorenzo Senni
Lucinda Chua
M. Lamar
Mad Miran
Mariska de Groot
Mark IJzerman & Sébastien Robert
Michiko b2b Torus
MSYLMA
Nazar
Nazira
OOIOO
Pan Daijing
Pelada
Pelle Schilling
Perforator
Pete Harden
Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates
Rafiq Bhatia
Raja Kirik
Semiconductor & Eartheater
Senyawa
Sign Libra
SOPHIE
Sote
Stephanie Pan & Ensemble Klang
Suzanne Ciani
Sybil
The Caretaker & Weirdcore
Wire
Wume
Yannis Kyriakides
YATTA
Zonal
