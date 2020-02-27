Wire, Zonal and Pan Daijing added to Rewire 2020

The Hague’s foremost experimental music and arts festival has revealed the complete program for its 10th anniversary edition.

Wire, Zonal and Pan Daijing will join previously announced acts Arca, Eartheater and SOPHIE at Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague from April 3 – 5.

The Hague’s foremost experimental music and arts festival has pulled together a spectacular program for its 10th anniversary edition, with newly announced acts including Nazar, MSYLMA and Sote rounding off a bill that includes 33EMYBW, Beatrice Dillon, Lee Gamble, Suzanne Ciani and Oscar-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Tickets to Rewire 2020 are available now. Check out the full list of acts below.

Rewire 2020:

33EMYBW

Ain Bailey

Ami Dang

Anna Meredith

Arca

Barbara Ellison

Bbymutha

Beatrice Dillon

Bec Plexus

Ben LaMar Gay

Blacks’ Myths

Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy

Cucina Povera

Desire Marea

Dis Fig

Eartheater

Edwin van der Heide

Embassy of the North Sea

Evelien van den Broek

Ex Eye

Fatima Ferrari

Gabber Modus Operandi

Gabriela Prochazka

Galya Bisengalieva

Genevieve Murphy

Halal & Relaxer

Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl

Hiro Kone

HTRK

Ian William Craig

James Ferraro

Jesus Canuto Iglesias

Ji Youn Kang

John Ghost

John T. Gast

Jon Hopkins presents Polarity

Joshua Sabin & Šalavija Vocal Ensemble

Juana Molina

Katie Gately

Lea Bertucci

Lee Gamble

Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks

Loraine James

Lorenzo Senni

Lucinda Chua

M. Lamar

Mad Miran

Mariska de Groot

Mark IJzerman & Sébastien Robert

Michiko b2b Torus

MSYLMA

Nazar

Nazira

OOIOO

Pan Daijing

Pelada

Pelle Schilling

Perforator

Pete Harden

Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates

Rafiq Bhatia

Raja Kirik

Semiconductor & Eartheater

Senyawa

Sign Libra

SOPHIE

Sote

Stephanie Pan & Ensemble Klang

Suzanne Ciani

Sybil

The Caretaker & Weirdcore

Wire

Wume

Yannis Kyriakides

YATTA

Zonal

