Mike Slott interprets Andrei Zvyagintsev’s The Return on Vignettes

Check out the dreamy visuals for the track ‘Simple Dreams Of Simple Days’.

Glaswegian beat scene veteran Mike Slott returns to LuckyMe with his first release on the label in a decade. Vignettes started life as a performance piece at the Edinburgh International festival in 2011, when Mike was tasked with a live re-scoring of Andrei Zvyagintsev’s 2003 film The Return.

The producer has teamed up with filmmaker Adam Saewitz for a dreamy video for the track ‘Simple Dreams Of Simple Days’, which was inspired by the sight of a man blowing bubbles in Central Park.

“This group of tracks is an attempt at creating my own ‘inner soundtrack’, scene by scene”, explains Slott. “Writing to picture was an eye-opening experience as I began to see my own music in a totally new light. Watching it come to life in a way I’d never seen before, it all just kind of clicked. It taught me how the use of space is so important in working with film and how saying a little can really go a long way in some instances.”

Vignettes is out now, on LuckyMe.

