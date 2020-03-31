Maria Teriaeva sends out a synthesizer distress signal in ‘SØS’ video

Taken from her forthcoming album, Conservatory Of Flowers.

Siberian-born, Moscow-based producer and composer Maria Teriaeva uses a Buchla modular synthesizer to send a sci-fi distress signal in her new video, ‘SØS’.

The track is taken from her forthcoming second album, Conservatory Of Flowers, which sees Teriaeva blending Buchla compositions with analogue instrumentation, including trumpet, saxophone, cello and flute.

The album was composed over three years, and is a follow-up to her debut album Focus, which was released in 2017.

Conservatory Of Flowers arrives on April 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Maria Teriaeva by buying her music from Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Jungle in June’

02. ‘Paris Texas’

03. ‘SØS’

04. ‘Spritz’

05. ‘How Are You Feeling?’

06. ‘A Sunlit Room’

07. ‘Abstract’

08. ’14’19’

09. ‘Spritz-Spritz (Sapphire Slows Remix)’

Watch next: Alessandro Cortini – In The Studio